Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading Down 1.1%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €61.50 ($70.69) and last traded at €62.20 ($71.49). 40,981 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.90 ($72.30).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($97.70) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($88.51) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($77.01) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($90.80) price objective on shares of Befesa in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €64.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

