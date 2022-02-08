Berenberg Bank Boosts Gresham House (LON:GHE) Price Target to GBX 1,250

Gresham House (LON:GHE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,150 ($15.55) to GBX 1,250 ($16.90) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.94) to GBX 1,418 ($19.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gresham House to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.94) to GBX 1,418 ($19.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,257.75 ($17.01).

Shares of Gresham House stock opened at GBX 901.68 ($12.19) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £342.65 million and a PE ratio of 37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 878.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 891.29. Gresham House has a one year low of GBX 780 ($10.55) and a one year high of GBX 970 ($13.12).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

