Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BSE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.68) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Base Resources stock opened at GBX 17.15 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.88. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £202.03 million and a PE ratio of 24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
See Also
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.