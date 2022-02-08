Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.95) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s current price.

GEMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 44.90 ($0.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £63.10 million and a PE ratio of 3.51. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 43.60 ($0.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.52.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

