Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.91% from the company’s previous close.
GFM opened at GBX 91.44 ($1.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £159.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.85. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.80 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.31).
Griffin Mining Company Profile
