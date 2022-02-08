Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.91% from the company’s previous close.

GFM opened at GBX 91.44 ($1.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £159.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.85. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.80 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.31).

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

