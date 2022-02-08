Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 365 ($4.94) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Shares of LON:DFS opened at GBX 228.44 ($3.09) on Monday. DFS Furniture has a one year low of GBX 206.50 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 318.50 ($4.31). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of £590.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.70.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($33,536.17).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.