Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.52) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 643.75 ($8.71).

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 510.92 ($6.91) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 556.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 572.81. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The company has a market capitalization of £9.50 billion and a PE ratio of 37.20.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

