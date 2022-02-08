Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,477 ($19.97). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,457 ($19.70), with a volume of 233,190 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.61) to GBX 1,750 ($23.66) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,550 ($20.96) to GBX 1,720 ($23.26) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,604.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £2,922,500 ($3,951,994.59).

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

