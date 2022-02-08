Bintex Futures 1-Day Volume Tops $2,281.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $42,339.26 and $2,281.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07121841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,059.37 or 0.99804214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.