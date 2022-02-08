Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.250-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.34 billion.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
