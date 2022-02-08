Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.250-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.34 billion.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $212.56 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. cut their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.73.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.