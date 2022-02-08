BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $59,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

NYSE:KOF opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

