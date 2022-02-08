BlackRock Inc. Has $60.39 Million Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.65% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $60,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,087,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 200,581 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 480,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 134,715 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.59 million, a PE ratio of -29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

