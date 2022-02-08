BlackRock Inc. Sells 288,806 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 288,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.04% of EZCORP worth $63,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EZCORP by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the second quarter worth $109,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP by 19.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth $156,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $354.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

