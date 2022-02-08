Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 32,159 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.