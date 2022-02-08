BOOM Market Capitalization Tops $2.83 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $89,987.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041478 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00105612 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,115,521 coins and its circulating supply is 778,084,789 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.