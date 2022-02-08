Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.99

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $14.23. Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 52,063 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.