Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.99

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $14.23. Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 52,063 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

