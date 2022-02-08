BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.42) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BP from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BP from GBX 425 ($5.75) to GBX 450 ($6.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 442.22 ($5.98).

LON BP opened at GBX 408.65 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 250.35 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 400.55 ($5.42). The firm has a market cap of £80.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 357.86.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($432.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

