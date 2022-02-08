Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BREE. Barclays lowered their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 113.92 ($1.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.03.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

