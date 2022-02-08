Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Buys £144.76 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Charles Ferry acquired 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 329 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £144.76 ($195.75).

On Monday, December 6th, Charles Ferry acquired 41 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £142.68 ($192.94).

LON BRW opened at GBX 327 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £993.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 366.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 289 ($3.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.57).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRW shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($5.13) to GBX 425 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.81) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brewin Dolphin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 410.67 ($5.55).

Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

