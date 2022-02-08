Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.81) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRW. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($5.13) to GBX 425 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.81) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 410.67 ($5.55).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 327.50 ($4.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 289 ($3.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 412 ($5.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 347.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 366.33. The firm has a market cap of £994.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90.

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.07), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,604.46). Also, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,714.13). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,468 shares of company stock worth $1,503,202.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

