British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,214.50 ($43.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £73.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,881.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,722.68. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,246.50 ($43.90).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

