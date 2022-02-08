Brokerages Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Million

Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) will announce $44.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.60 million and the highest is $45.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $164.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.08 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $64,246,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $23,191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $22,013,000.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

