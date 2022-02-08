Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Brokerages expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $87.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.