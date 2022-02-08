Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETTX opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $87.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,831 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

