Brokerages Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report sales of $22.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.72 million to $22.90 million. Investar posted sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $94.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $94.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.90 million, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISTR shares. TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Investar by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

ISTR stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

