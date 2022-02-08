Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cinemark posted earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

NYSE:CNK opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $12,353,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

