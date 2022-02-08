Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Codexis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,100. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,112,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 125,793 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $2,470,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $15,461,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $4,704,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

