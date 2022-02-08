Brokers Set Expectations for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

