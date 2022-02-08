Brokers Set Expectations for Valero Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $8.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

