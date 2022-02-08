Brokers Set Expectations for Valero Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $8.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

NYSE:VLO opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.