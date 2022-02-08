Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,629.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($30.43) to GBX 2,280 ($30.83) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 2,280 ($30.83) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.08) to GBX 1,928 ($26.07) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

BURBY opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

