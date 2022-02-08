Byron L. Boston Purchases 12,600 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DX opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $595.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DX. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

