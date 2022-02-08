Byron L. Boston Purchases 12,600 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DX opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $595.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DX. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
