Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Callaway Golf worth $52,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of ELY opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $856.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

