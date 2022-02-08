Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.28

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$91.28 and traded as low as C$89.00. Canadian Pacific Railway shares last traded at C$89.11, with a volume of 1,559,367 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CP shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.35%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

