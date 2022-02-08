Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Shares Down 1.1%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $143.79 and last traded at $143.79. Approximately 522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.34.

CDNAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.21.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

