Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,009 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Cannae worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

CNNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Cannae stock opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

