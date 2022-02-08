CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.34

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.34 and traded as high as C$8.25. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 144,717 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBM. Raymond James increased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.57.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.