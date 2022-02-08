Capital (LON:CAPD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 134 ($1.81) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.68) price target on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.27) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £177.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.13. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 57 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.64.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

