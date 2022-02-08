Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.53.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $27,607,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. Capri has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

