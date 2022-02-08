Capstone Mining (CS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Cormark upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

