CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $611.17

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 611.17 ($8.26) and traded as low as GBX 544 ($7.36). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 547 ($7.40), with a volume of 92,058 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CareTech from GBX 700 ($9.47) to GBX 660 ($8.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 564.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 611.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £619.95 million and a PE ratio of 19.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. CareTech’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

