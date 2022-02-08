Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,881 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,420,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

