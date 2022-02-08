Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.48 Million

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post $288.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.00 million and the lowest is $276.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $148.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $954.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 813,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 404,565 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,846,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

