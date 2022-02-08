CF Industries (CF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CF opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,066. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

