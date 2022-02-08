CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Stock Price Down 2.7%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 5,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

CGE Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

