Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWSRF. upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.
Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.
