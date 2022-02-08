Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.29

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.29 and traded as high as C$12.60. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 376,457 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSH.UN. CIBC cut their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.09.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 783.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,825.00%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.