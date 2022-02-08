China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 22,200 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
About China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Carbon Graphite Group (CHGI)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.