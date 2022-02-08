China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.08

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.09. China Carbon Graphite Group shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 22,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI)

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

