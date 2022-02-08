China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.50

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.50 and traded as low as C$3.50. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.58, with a volume of 4,533 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.50.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$312.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.