CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.16.
CI Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)
