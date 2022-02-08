Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.400-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.51 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.52.

CI stock opened at $224.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $216.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

