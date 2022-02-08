Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $86.48 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.